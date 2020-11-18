Spike Lee is to direct a musical film about Pfizer's discovery of Viagra.
Spike Lee is to direct a movie musical about Viagra.
The 63-year-old filmmaker is to helm the motion picture about Pfizer's discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug.
The original music and songs will be written by the acclaimed songwriting team of Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, who previously created the Tony-winning 'Passing Strange'.
Spike will direct from a screenplay he has written alongside Kwame Kwei-Armah. The musical is based on an Esquire article penned by David Kushner titled 'All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra'.
Viagra was initially launched as a treatment for heart-related chest pain only for researchers to discover that the little blue pill had game-changing qualities below the belt.
Announcing the project, Spike paid tribute to his mother Jacqueline for instilling in him his love of musicals which have inspired this film.
The 'Da 5 Bloods' director said: "First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking 'My Narrow, Rusty Behind' Dragging, Kickin' and Screamin' To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn.
"I Did Not Want To See Corney People Singin' and Dancin'. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course- Booty's Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever.
"My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy's Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile.
"Thank You Lawdy She Didn't Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN', ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
The sixth line of my notes from the "Summer of Sam" preview screeningreads, "if Spike...
Lisa Picard is a struggling New York actress who has had her 15 minutes and...