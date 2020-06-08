Spike Lee is ''glad'' that people will be able to 'Da 5 Bloods', even if it isn't on the big screen.

The 63-year-old director has helmed the Netflix war drama - which tells the story of four African American Vietnam War veterans who return in a quest to find the remains of their fallen squad leader - but acknowledges that the coronavirus pandemic has ''changed'' everything in the film industry.

When asked if he was bothered that audiences will not be able to see the flick at the cinema, Spike told GQ Hype: ''Even if it bothered me, I'm glad people are seeing it.

''And here's the thing, and I'm not trying to be flip. The world has changed. Everybody has plans. Everybody. Plans went out the motherf***ing window. Why should I be different?''

The 'BlacKkKlansman' filmmaker added that his dashed plans are nothing in relation to that of those who have died from the virus in the United States.

Spike added: ''And what about the 100,000 people in the United States who died? They had plans. They had plans too.''

'Da 5 Bloods' features Delroy Lindo as veteran Paul, a supporter of President Donald Trump. Spike admits that he wanted to do something ''extreme'' to reflect the different views of the characters.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker explained: ''I mean, all these bloods, these middle-aged black men, they don't all think alike.

''So we thought about what could be the most extreme thing we could do - and that was an Agent Orange supporter.''

Spike revealed that he knows black people who supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

He said: ''I mean, I don't know if they voted, but, yeah there are black people, a very small percentage, but there are black people who are drinking the Agent Orange Kool-Aid!''

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype (Gq-magazine.co.uk/gq-hype/article/spike-lee-interview-2020).