Spike Lee had no idea Chadwick Boseman was sick when they were filming 'Da 5 Bloods' in Thailand in 2019.
The 43-year-old actor died on Friday (28.08.20) after secretly battling colon cancer for the past four years and director Spike, 63, admitted he did not know about Chadwick's illness when they were working on the physically demanding shoot for the Netflix movie in Thailand in 2019.
He said: ''We filmed 'Da 5 Bloods' in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy.
''A trooper. He never complained. He was there every single minute, in the moment, and his performance is testament to what he put into that role and all his roles.''
Chadwick died at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side, and his death was announced via his social media accounts.
His family wrote: ''It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.
''From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.''
