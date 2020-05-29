Spike Lee has blasted US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and says people who follow his health advice will die.
Spike Lee has blasted US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 63-year-old director is horrified by the high death rate in America due to the global health crisis and he believes Trump's suggestions such as using bleach, UV light and anti-malarial drugs to treat the virus, will lead to even more deaths.
Referring to Trump as Agent Orange, he told The Times: ''I feel that we have to care about the statements that Agent Orange makes. Because those statements send people to hospital. And, later on, it will come out that people actually died following his non-scientific suggestions for what to ingest.''
And Spike is taking no chances at his office in Brooklyn, explaining: ''Everybody's taken a test here. We all wear masks. It's three floors, 10,000 square footage, and five people. So, we're spread out.''
Meanwhile, Spike is preparing to release his new movie 'Da 5 Bloods' - about four war veterans who return to Vietman to recover the remains of their fallen comrade Stormin' Norman - on Netflix in June and he defended the use of extreme violence in the film.
When the interviewer told him that he found the violence upsetting, Spike said: ''I'm glad you felt that way because that was the intention. War is hell. It's not a game. We've all become desensitised, including myself, to gratuitous violence. So this was a concerted effort to not shy away from the truth. We have some disturbing photographs from the My Lai massacre in there for a reason.
''It takes place in the present, but goes back to Vietnam. It reinforces the repetition of history and asks us, 'When are we going to learn from it? When are we going to wake up?'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
If you were to write a screenplay about a drug dealer who has just 24...
The sixth line of my notes from the "Summer of Sam" preview screeningreads, "if Spike...
Lisa Picard is a struggling New York actress who has had her 15 minutes and...