Melanie C has insisted the Spice Girls wouldn't want to ''force'' new music.

A track by Sporty's bandmates Emma Bunton (Baby), Mel B (Scary) and Geri Horner (Ginger) called 'Song For Her' was leaked in 2016, and the trio had written other songs together which ended up being ditched.

And whilst they haven't ruled out releasing new material, the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers - who embarked on a reunion tour across the UK and Ireland last year, without Victoria Beckham (Posh) - would want to ensure the songs they make are up to the high standard of their adored back catalogue.

Asked about the possibility of new music from the iconic girl band, she said: ''We have such an incredible back catalogue and people love our music; we don't want to produce anything that's not of the standard of our other work.

''We talk about it tentatively and we're like, 'You know what? We're not gonna force the issue on that one.' We'd rather it happen organically.''

Meanwhile, Melanie recently launched her first solo album since 2016's 'Version of Me' with the singles 'Who I Am' and 'Blame It On Me'.

And, although she has settled on the record's title, she's not ready to let her fans know just yet.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I have named the album, but not quite ready to reveal that.

''For a super-fan, this will be interesting. All of my albums have been a song title as the album title.

''This time, it's not a single. It's not a song title ... it's something else.''

The record marks a new chapter for the 'Never Be The Same Again' singer and she's teased fans can expect more electronic dance tunes in the vein of the singles.

She added: ''I feel very excited. This album, it's a whole new team that I'm working with, so it's given me this fresh impetus. ''Musically, it's electronic. It's dance-y but the lyrics are thoughtful. I've really kind of achieved what I set up to do with this album.''