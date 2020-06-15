Victoria Beckham's daughter has taken over her office.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has lost her usual homeworking space at her Oxfordshire abode during the coronavirus pandemic as eight-year-old Harper prefers to do her school work there, leaving the rest of the household to find a spot elsewhere in the home.

Victoria - who also has some Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, with husband David - said: ''Harper's taken over my office. She's trying to do all her schoolwork and, well, she's kind of decided that's her space now.

''So I'm downstairs... we're all dotted around the house, me and David and the boys, trying to work, trying to get schoolwork done. There's often someone holding a laptop up to a window, trying to get reception.''

While Victoria has been opting for comfortable clothes during lockdown, she hasn't let her standards slip too far.

She said: ''I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that's not the case. I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper.

''I'm not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet - I still want to feel good about myself.

''We've been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It's so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels.''

However, the brunette beauty admitted one of the things she has missed is getting dressed up to go out.

She told Guardian Weekend magazine: ''I do miss getting dressed. A nice pub lunch with family and friends, a few glasses of wine. I'm really grateful for the family time, but I'm ready to be a little bit sociable now.''

The former Spice Girls singer believes this period of uncertainty will have taught people a lot.

She explained: ''The generation coming into adulthood now will have experienced something that none of the rest of us have. I feel like this has taught all of us a lot about how to work together as teams, both in our home lives and professionally.

''This crisis will have expanded the horizons of all of us, in a way.''