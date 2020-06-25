The Spice Girls are rumoured to be embarking on a world tour in 2021.

A source close to Melanie C - who is also known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - has claimed the 'Wannabe' hitmakers are set to jet across the pond to America, Down Under and Europe for an extensive run next year.

However, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) has reportedly once again decided to opt out of the shows like she did on their UK stadium tour last year.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's going to be a huge year and the girls are excited.

''After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers - completed by Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) - raked in £200 million from their last run.

A source said: ''It proved how high the demand is for more.''

The rumour of a 2021 world tour comes hot off the heels of Melanie hinting that the Spice Girls will tour America once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The 'Blame it on Me' singer admitted she is hopeful they'll be able to take the show further afield when restrictions in place due to the global health crisis are lifted.

Asked if there's a chance of the group going across the pond, she said: ''I hope so, I really do.

''We talk all the time, we talk about what we'd like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would.

''Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now.

''But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the US, in South America, in South East Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the US because I love to be there.''

And while Victoria didn't join the UK tour, the 46-year-old star vowed to do ''everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together.''

She added: ''Yeah, of course we [want her to join]! We talk about it all the time.

''We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day.'

''We were kind of hoping she'd end up coming on the last one. Of course, we respect Victoria's decision, and her feeling towards it.

''Although she wasn't with us on the stage, she was very much involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable with all of the direction, with the creative and everything, because it's her baby as much as the rest of us.''