All five Spice Girls reunited last week.

The quintet - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - pulled on their wellied to enjoy a catch up during a country walk, but ensured they stuck to the social distancing guidelines designed to slow the spread of coronavirus and ensured they kept two metres apart at all times.

Emma revealed on her Heart radio show on Sunday (12.07.20): ''Now as things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we've all started to meet up with friends again haven't we? Which is strange.....I actually started to think I would never see them again....well unless it was on Zoom calls.

''And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria!

''Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes!

''This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up....well this year we was in wellies... walking in the rain... Yes, something you don't see every day - five Spice Girls in their wellies!''

While Victoria may have joined her former bandmates for the walk, it was recently claimed the fashion designer has no plans to get back on stage with them for a proposed 25th anniversary tour next year, having previously shunned their reunion concerts in 2019.

A source recently said: ''Victoria will always be a Spice Girl and loves the girls very much but due to other commitments would not be able to go on tour with them.''

