When 04.05.2015
Sophie Turner from 'Game of Thrones' and '3 Days to Kill' star Hailee Steinfeld are spotted leaving the Mark Hotel in New York ahead of their appearance at the 2015 Met Gala. This year's theme was China: Through The Looking Glass and Turner looked amazing in a low cut silver gown, while Steinfeld went for a shimmering red number.
Other stars of the event included Russian models Irina Shayk and Sasha Pivovarova, 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' actor Adrien Brody, British model Jourdan Dunn, footwear designer Tabitha Simmons, German fashion model Anna Ewers, fashion editor Coco Brandolini, Italian socialite Bianca Brandolini, guitarist Karen Elson and Spanish bullfighter Jose Mari Manzanares.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...