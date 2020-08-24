Sophie Turner has been reunited with Sansa Stark's 'Game of Thrones' throne.

The 24-year-old actress - who recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Willa, whom she has with husband Joe Jonas - took to Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of her alter-ego in the HBO fantasy series' throne, which she sat in after being crowned Queen of the North.

She simply captioned the snap on her Instagram Story:

''Welcome home.''

Jonas Brothers star Joe, 31, also shared a picture of the carved prop at their home on his own Story, and poked fun at his wife by posting her signature social media sign off.

He wrote: ''And that's the tea.''

As well as having Sansa's Throne as a reminder of her time on the set of the multi-award-winning series - which drew to an epic close after season eight last May - Sophie also has tattoos she got whilst on the show, including the Dire Wolf, which she was warned was a spoiler.

She previously explained: ''It's the Dire Wolf from 'Game of Thrones' and it says, 'The Pack Survives'.

''While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away.

''But I wasn't. It's just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral I like to live by.''

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' star and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] also have matching inkings to commemorate the date they secured their roles as Sansa and Arya.

She previously explained: ''We do! We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in 'Game Of Thrones'.''