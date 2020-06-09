Sophie Turner has insisted ''there should be no peace'' until ''systemic racism'' has been abolished.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress has been vocal with her support of the protests amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

After she shared photos of herself taking part in a demonstration at California's Mammoth Lake, a follower insisted justice had been served and called for peace after one officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder - and three officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter - following George Floyd's death.

However, Sophie replied: ''This isn't just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.

''This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal.

''Until then there should be no peace.''

Both posts have since been deleted, but the 24-year-old star has been open about her feelings towards the protests.

She recently wrote: ''My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option.''

Her comments come after 'Just Mercy' star Jamie Foxx joined the Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.06.20) with his daughters Corinne, 26, and Annalise, 10, and described being there with them as ''bittersweet'' and ''heartbreaking''.

He said: ''Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful... But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been... #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #swipeleft (sic)''