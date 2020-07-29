Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas picked out their daughter's name ''before the baby's arrival''.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and the Jonas Brothers star were reported to have welcomed their first child earlier this week, and after it was claimed they decided to name their daughter Willa, sources have now dished the details on the meaning behind the moniker.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Willa isn't a family name and isn't short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby's arrival.''

Willa is believed to have been born on July 22, but the news wasn't reported until Monday (27.07.20), and the couple are yet to confirm the rumours themselves.

Meanwhile, insiders recently said 30-year-old Joe has been doing ''everything he can'' to help his wife Sophie, 24, get ''settled'' into their life as a family of three.

An insider said: ''They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.''

The source also said both Sophie and Joe are ''so excited to be parents,'' to their newborn daughter that they've ''been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off''.

They added: ''Everyone is very excited for them.''

Willa's birth comes after it was reported Sophie ''can't wait'' to become a first-time mother.

A source said last month: ''Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking. The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love. Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mum.''

Joe and Sophie - who got engaged in October 2017 after a year of dating - married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, before hosting a second ceremony in Paris, France, the following month.