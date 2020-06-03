Sophie Ellis-Bextor was rushed to hospital after a bike accident.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker shared a black and white selfie from her hospital bed, which shows her with cuts and bruises on her arm and a black eye after she fell ''down the side of the Thames''.

Sophie wrote on Instagram: ''I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory. I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together.''

The 41-year-old singer also thanked some passersby who helped out her and husband Richard Jones after the accident.

She added: ''I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn't get your details. You're all lovely people.''

Friends and fans left get well soon wishes for the singer, 'This Country' star Daisy May Cooper wrote: ''You poor thing, hope you get better soon.''

The accident comes just days after Sophie finished her Kitchen Disco series, which she held with her family during lockdown every Friday.

Sophie told RTE: ''It was born out of firstly, a thing to distract ourselves, to bring a bit of fun, but also a desire to kind of connect with people, really.

''I honestly thought there was a good chance people would be like, 'Whoa - that women's gone completely mad', and this would be the end of everything I've ever done.''