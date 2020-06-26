Sophie Ellis-Bextor has paid tribute to her husband on their 15th wedding anniversary.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker tied the knot with Richard Jones 15 years ago and as she posted a sweet message about The Feeling bassist, she admitted her ''other half is a better person'' than she is.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to Richard and I, Happy wedding anniversary to us! ... 15 years today and it gets better all the time. My mum said to me years ago that you know when you're with the right person when you always think your other half is a better person than you. I know Richard is definitely that. Kind and wise and funny and loving ... happy anniversary @richardjonesface .. we had a lovely little picnic and I love you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Sophie - who has Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, Ray, eight, Jesse, four, and Mickey, 17 months - was recently rushed to hospital after a bike accident.

Sophie wrote on Instagram: ''I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory. I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together ... I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn't get your details. You're all lovely people. (sic)''