Sophie Ellis-Bextor has paid tribute to her husband Richard Jones on their 15th wedding anniversary.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has paid tribute to her husband on their 15th wedding anniversary.
The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker tied the knot with Richard Jones 15 years ago and as she posted a sweet message about The Feeling bassist, she admitted her ''other half is a better person'' than she is.
Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to Richard and I, Happy wedding anniversary to us! ... 15 years today and it gets better all the time. My mum said to me years ago that you know when you're with the right person when you always think your other half is a better person than you. I know Richard is definitely that. Kind and wise and funny and loving ... happy anniversary @richardjonesface .. we had a lovely little picnic and I love you (sic)''
Meanwhile, Sophie - who has Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, Ray, eight, Jesse, four, and Mickey, 17 months - was recently rushed to hospital after a bike accident.
Sophie wrote on Instagram: ''I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory. I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together ... I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn't get your details. You're all lovely people. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.