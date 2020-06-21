Sophie Ellis-Bextor ''meditates'' with Lego.

The 41-year-old singer - who has sons Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, and Ray, eight, with husband Richard Jones - loves to wind down at the end of the day with a building kit because it gives her a sense of ''tranquillity''.

She told Grazia magazine: ''The kids are all in bed, optimistically, by 10pm. Then I'll pour myself a glass of red wine and sit down with my Lego.

''Richard bought me a Ninjago City set for Christmas and I'm in the final bit, so I'll watch some telly and work on it.

''I've never been able to meditate but I think this gives me a similar sort of feeling of tranquillity.''

While isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie has found herself staying up late because she doesn't feel she needs to worry about being tired the next day.

But the singer has grown to realise she's got into a new routine.

She said: ''I don't go to bed before midnight, no matter how tired I am. I suppose I get to the end of the day and think, 'It doesn't really matter if I'm tired, I'm not doing anything tomorrow'. But actually, I'm in more of a routine than I would recognise.''

A major part of their new daily life is centred around the kitchen.

Sophie said: ''Richard has been amazing. He's done 90 percent of the suppers since this kicked off.

''Kit, my 11 year old, asked, 'Why's daddy cooking such elaborate meals?' It's got a bit of a Christmas or birthday vibe. Lots of roast dinners and barbecues and curries.

''He's give into the London cliche of sourdough and I've baked the odd cake. I'm not very good at baking, so I decided to get better. The first one wasn't great but now they're edible, even tasty.''