Sophie Ellis-Bextor is "halfway through" making a new album.

The 41-year-old star delighted fans by dropping greatest hits record 'Songs from the Kitchen Disco' last month, and she is now feeling "positive and optimistic" while working on her seventh studio album.

She said: "I’m halfway through making a new album and I think I want to look forward again. Next year I want to feel positive and optimistic about what’s happening in the future."

And the 'Murder of the Dancefloor' singer is changing up her style to be more progressive pop on the new album, because the mother-of-five has "done enough singing about fancying people in clubs".

She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve done enough dining out on what I did in the past with the discos.

"What we’re doing is sort of quite proggy pop.

"I do love dance music but I want my albums to reflect where I am at and I’ve done enough of singing about fancying people in clubs.

"It’s just not really how I live my life any more, as people can tell from my kitchen discos."

And while she is progressing her style, Sophie - who has sons Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, Ray, eight, Jesse, five, and 23-month-old Mickey with her The Feeling star husband Richard Jones - recently admitted she would never leave the dancefloor if one of her own songs came on.

She said: "There’s a very basic rule that I’ve always adhered to in situations like that. Which is: whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.

"If I’d been sitting down, it would have been really uncool if I’d jumped up to my own song. But if I’m already on the dance floor, it’s equally absurd to suddenly storm out."