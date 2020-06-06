Sophie Ellis-Bextor has a ''newly glued forehead'' after falling off her bicycle.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (05.06.20) to give an update on her injuries after receiving treatment in hospital.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Hello all. Just to let you know I'm doing ok. I've been so well looked after at home and am currently laid up on a sofa surrounded by my 3 smallest boys. I've got some impressive bruises and a swollen and newly glued forehead which I'm completely fascinated by. If I hurt myself, I'm always satisfied by a spectacular healing process and my puffy face has not disappointed. I want to thank you for the lovely messages. Quite overwhelming really, and almost worth falling off my bike for. As it happens I've been feeling so incredibly lucky to have not broken anything and to be fortunate enough to have so much support Xxxx hope you're doing ok on what would have usually been our date night for the last couple of months. Have a boogie for me. I'll be dancing with you again in no time X (sic)''

Earlier in the week, Sophie revealed she was rushed to hospital with cuts and bruises on her arm and a black eye after she fell ''down the side of the Thames''.

Sophie wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory. I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. (sic)''