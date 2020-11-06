Sophie Ellis-Bextor can't wait to perform in front of a live crowd.

The 41-year-old music star went live on Instagram every Friday night to perform for her fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, and those video clips led to 'Songs from the Kitchen Disco', her new greatest hits album.

And Sophie - who has also scheduled a Kitchen Disco tour for next May - is already looking forward to taking to a stage to sing.

The singer - who lives with husband Richard Jones - told The i newspaper: "I’m lucky as a creative person that I get to interpret the things that happen in my life and make them part of what I do next.

"And I can’t imagine not incorporating the kitchen discos, because it’s been so defining, not just for me, but for my whole household.

"I’ve always pictured the people watching on the other side of Richard’s phone, but now hopefully I’ll get to see some of them."

Sophie rose to prominence in the late 90s, but she thinks starring on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2013 helped her to escape her inhibitions as a performer.

The singer - who finished fourth on the BBC show - said: "There’s such a lot of joy in that programme and I think it got rid of the last bit of inhibition I had as a performer."

Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted to being sensitive towards criticism of her music during her younger years.

The pop star has written or co-written the bulk of her back catalogue, but she hasn't always been recognised for her songwriting.

She said: "Sometimes you can feel a bit insecure about the fact that most people assume you’re not doing any of that kind of thing. I was quite sensitive to it.

"I quickly realised that it wasn’t that relevant to people, if I write or not. The fact of the matter is: my job as a songwriter and my job as a singer are compatible, but they don’t depend on each other.

"But I don’t really want people wondering about who wrote what. I just want them to get lost in a story. I’ve written the majority of what I’ve done, but I don’t need people to necessarily think about that."