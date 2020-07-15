Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to embark on the 'Kitchen Disco Tour' next May and is also set to release the new album 'Songs From The Kitchen Disco' in October.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced the 'Kitchen Disco Tour' and a new album.
The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker has entertained the masses with weekly Instagram Live disco parties amid the coronavirus pandemic and, next May, she is set to take her popular kitchen sing-a-long extravaganza out on the road for a series of gigs across the UK.
The run will kick off on May 7 at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall in Scotland, and include stops in Birmingham, Southend, London, Guildford, and Manchester, before wrapping at Leeds Town Hall on May 19.
Sophie said: ''During lockdown, our family kitchen discos became a precious time where we could all bop about and be a bit silly. It made me feel connected to everyone who joined us and I can honestly say the music was a real tonic which brought sparkly joy to my soul every Friday. The discos we shared have inspired me and now I want to see all your faces so I can sing for you. I want to give everyone a night where just for a little while, we can all lose ourselves under the mirror ball and dance and have fun. Won't that feel magical?! I CANNOT WAIT!''
As well as Sophie's biggest hits, gig-goers can expect disco staples and favourites such as 'Our House' by Madness and 'My Favourite Things' from the musical the 'Sound of Music'.
Sophie - who has five sons with her husband and bass player Richard Jones - is also set to release the new album, 'Songs From The Kitchen Disco', on October 23, including her biggest hits and songs performed during the virtual discos.
Plus, the 'Take Me Home' star is expected to announce a brand new single shortly.
The 41-year-old star included her husband and her kids in the fun-filled sessions and she admitted she had no idea it would be such a hit with her fans.
She said recently: ''It was born out of firstly, a thing to distract ourselves, to bring a bit of fun, but also a desire to kind of connect with people, really.
''I honestly thought there was a good chance people would be like, 'Whoa - that women's gone completely mad', and this would be the end of everything I've ever done.''
A Ticketmaster pre-sale for the gigs will take place on July 16 at 12pm and tickets go on general sale on July 17 from 10am.
'Songs From The Kitchen Disco' is available to pre-order now.
Sophie's 'Kitchen Disco Tour' dates are:
May 7, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
May 9, Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 10, Southend Cliff Pavilion
May 13, London Palladium
May 15, Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion
May 17, Guildford G Live
May 18, Manchester Bridgewater Hall
May 19, Leeds Town Hall
