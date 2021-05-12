Sophie Anderton has started sharing a weekly fashion segment on her Instagram.
The 43-year-old model - who is due to tie the knot with Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill later this year - posts weekly using the hashtag #sophiexstyle to share her fashion finds from the high street and designer labels and she also shares clips on IGTV.
Sophie is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column as saying: "In light of my absolute unwavering love for fashion, I decided to bite the bullet and launch a weekly fashion segment."
She added: "Fashion for me is about individuality and an expression of oneself, there is no rule that suits all."
The former 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' star's latest post is all about summer style.
Alongside a snap of herself in a bold green gown, she wrote in the caption: "Happy Wednesday morning everyone! What a joyous time for us all! We all have so much to look forward to & celebrate this summer , weddings, christenings , picnics & summer parties! So this evening I do hope you love my #sophiexstyle of this seasons best summer party dresses ! Beautiful, bright statement pieces to truly make you smile! Have a wonderful day, see you all later ! (sic)"
A previous post on IGTV saw her model tribal pieces.
Meanwhile, Sophie recently opened up about life living in Ireland.
The reality star moved to Co. Wicklow with her fiance and admitted it was a "real eye-opener" going from being a city girl to living in the countryside.
She said: “It was a big decision, as I had always been a city girl.
“But I absolutely adore it here. From day one I was welcomed with open arms by the most wonderful people.
“I find everyone so charming and there is no pretence.
“What you see here is what you get, which was a real eye-opener for me, coming from the big city and the fashion industry."
