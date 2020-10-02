Sophia Bush says Donald Trump owes the American people ''answers'' after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The President of the United States confirmed both he and his wife Melania Trump have been found to have coronavirus, and the 'One Tree Hill' star demanded a more detailed response while wishing him well for his recovery.

She tweeted: ''Is it still a 'Democrat hoax?' Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months?

''I ask these b/c I assume you'll get the best taxpayer funded gov't healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers (sic)''

Padma Lakshmi simply branded the news ''karma'', before quoting Trump as she said: ''It is what is it.''

Alyssa Milano - who was diagnosed with the respiratory illness earlier this year and ''still suffers'' after her health battle - urged her followers to ''wear a mask''.

She wrote: ''As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn't wish this virus on my worst enemy.

''Please wear a mask.''

Whitney Cummings didn't hold back as she joked about one of the symptoms of the virus being a loss of taste.

She quipped: ''Of course Trump didn't know he had covid he never had taste in the first place?''

Former 'Scrubs' star Zack Braff said: ''But we were told this was a hoax.''

And Dove Cameron added: ''But...why would you get tested for the hoax when you've said many times that is what causes the hoax? that was your first mistake !!!

''i just can't believe the democrats would do this to you. them and all their irresponsible hoaxes. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Judd Apatow appeared to be looking ahead to this evening's late night talk shows, as he pondered what direction the various hosts will go in.

He tweeted: ''Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically.''

And Todrick Hall didn't seem concerned, as he described 2020 as the ''gift that keeps on giving''.

He wrote: ''2020 is that b**** a** gift that keeps on giving!

''Trump got on tv mask shaming Biden and defending his 'covid jokes' and now Trump and Melania have covid! You can't make this stuff up!''

Trump insisted he and Melania are both doing well and will now quarantine together whilst they recovery from the illness.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! (sic)''