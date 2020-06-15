Sofia Vergara's son surprised her and Joe Manganiello with an ''anniversary dinner date''.

The 'Modern Family' star and her husband are celebrating six years since they started dating and were delighted to find a candlelit dinner set up for them by her son Manolo - who she has with first spouse Joe Gonzalez - and her niece Claudia.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Joe: ''[email protected] @cdvergara and others for our surprise aniversary dinner date in quarantine (sic)''

The 47-year-old actress wished the 'Magic Mike' star a happy anniversary in another post.

She wrote: '''6 yrs since u went and found me!!! happy aniversary. U r mine!(sic)''

Joe, 43, took to his own Instagram account to wish Sofia a happy anniversary in Spanish.

He shared two text posts which read: ''Feliz Aniversario Mi Amor. Para la mujer de mis suenos...''

The message translated as: ''Happy Anniversary My Love. For the woman of my dreams...''

He then captioned the slides: ''Love you Love you Love you ...six years!''

Sofia was recently proud to admit she and Joe haven't had ''one fight yet'' whilst in lockdown together amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but she believes that is because they have had plenty of time to ''escape''.

She said: ''Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins. We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable ... We don't have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I'm recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office. We've been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that's why we haven't had one fight yet.''