Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's home was targeted by a trespasser, who claimed he knew the actress' son.
A man got into the exclusive gated community where the Hollywood couple live, and when the site's security got suspicious, the man claimed he was a friend of Manolo, 28, who she has with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, TMZ reports.
The police were called by security, and with the man refusing to leave quietly, he was arrested and charged with trespassing.
Meanwhile, Sofia recently opened up about her marriage and said she was proud to admit she and Joe haven't had ''one fight yet'' whilst in lockdown together amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but she believes that is because they have had plenty of time to ''escape''.
She said: ''Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins. We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable ... We don't have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I'm recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office. We've been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that's why we haven't had one fight yet.''
And Joe is still ''coming to grips'' with the fact he is married to Sofia.
He said: ''The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me. People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work'. But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.''
