Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello haven't had ''one fight yet'' in quarantine.
The 'Modern Family' star insists she and her actor husband haven't yet rowed whilst in lockdown together amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but she believes that is because they have had plenty of time to ''escape''.
She told People magazine: ''Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins. We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable ... We don't have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I'm recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office. We've been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that's why we haven't had one fight yet.''
Meanwhile, Joe previously confessed he is still ''coming to grips'' with the fact he is married to Sofia.
Speaking 2018, the 'Magic Mike' star said: ''The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me. People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work'. But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.''
Joe isn't the only one who cannot believe his luck after his wife admitted she must have done something good to ''get that reward'' of being married to him.
She shared: ''I'm very lucky. I must have done something really right in my life to get that reward ... I'm good but I'm not a very, very good person. But, he's better than me. He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on].''
