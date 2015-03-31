When 27.03.2015
A topless Snoop Dogg (aka Snoop Lion) was seen getting out of a black truck outside the ABC studios in Los Angeles as photographers look on. He was arriving for an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', where he was a special guest for musical guest Charlie Wilson.
Snoop is set to release a new album entitled 'Bush' on May 12th 2015, the first single of which is Wilson featured 'Peaches N Cream'. The album has been produced by Pharrell Williams, with whom Snoop and Wilson also collaborated on another confirmed track, 'Awake'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
