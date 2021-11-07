Snoop Dogg wants 'The Algorithm' to be something for "the whole house".

The hip hop icon has formed a supergroup with top artists from Def Jam Recordings' past, present and future, and he hopes the album can bridge a gap between generations.

He told the 'Rolling Stone Music Now' podcast: "It works to both sides of it, as far as knowing that there is a young generation that probably don't know nothing about my music in the 90s.

"So, I gotta make music for them as well. But at the same time, I gotta make music for their mommas and their daddies as well.

"So, I just try to make sure I take care of the whole house."

The legendary rapper also opened up on his flow, and the way he helped pioneer the idea of rhyming the beginnings of lines.

He explained: "Nursary school. Elementary school, paying attention to my teachers. They teach you all of this in school, fundamentally.

"I paid attention to the words, to the rhymes, to the rhythms. I studied a lto of the great MCs before me.

"I always wanted to be either a beat behind them or a beat ahead of them, as far as my cadence, my flow. Just being a student of the game, wanting to be great, wanting to perfect this thing called hip hop."

Meanwhile, 'Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm' is set to feature the likes of Busta Rhymes, Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Method Man and more, and the musician has enjoyed pushing himself against other artists.

He explained: "You want, when you get a feature, to have to f****** work your a** off. You want somebody to come to the playing field, putting up points and never leaving practice to where you gotta rethink your s*** and say, 'Damn, that's what he thinks of me. That's why he's going so hard because he knows I'm going to match him on the same level'.

"That's what it is when you make a record with people that you love, and family. It's competitive but it's competitive for the right reasons, to bring the best out of each other."