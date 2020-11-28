Snoop Dogg has once again joined forces with food delivery company Just Eat and his Christmas song 'Doggy Dogg Christmas' will feature in the brand's 2020 Christmas advert.
The 49-year-old rapper has once again joined forces with food delivery company Just Eat and his Christmas song 'Doggy Dogg Christmas' will feature in the brand's 2020 Christmas advert, which will begin airing on TV from Tuesday (12.01.20).
Andrew Kenny UK MD of Just Eat commented: "At the end of a challenging year for many of our customers, we wanted to deliver some extra joy to the run up to Christmas. It's great to have Snoop Dogg back with us to help put a smile on their faces."
The full version of the track has been released under Snoop Dogg's record label Doggy Style Records and Empire, and is available on Spotify now.
A full music video will also be released next week, in addition to the TV advert.
The song sees Snoop rapping about food and festivities in his signature laid back style.
The advert features a puppet Doberman with Snoop's classic swagger, personality and outrageously lavish wardrobe.
He takes viewers on a journey showing what his luxurious lifestyle could look like, from grand staircases to golden sleighs and featuring friends and festive food.
Director Emil Nava, who has worked with other A-list stars such as Ed Sheeran and Rihanna, has created the glossy animated music video.
