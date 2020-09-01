Snoop Dogg is set to launch his own gin brand.

The 48-year-old rap star - who released his iconic single 'Gin and Juice' back in 1994 - has entered the spirits market with INDOGGO Gin.

He said: ''I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!

''When I wrote 'Gin & Juice' back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G.''

Snoop's new brand is said to be influenced by a ''laid-back California style'' and he thinks it's completely unique in the drinks market.

He told People magazine: ''It tastes different from any other gin in the world. We call it juicy and laid-back.''

INDOGGO gin will initially launch in California later this year, before being rolled out across the US in 2021.

Meanwhile, Snoop has reportedly earned more than £5 million since he landed a Just Eat advertising deal.

The rap star's partnership with the takeaway company has proven to be a case of ''easy money'' for Snoop, according to an insider.

The source explained: ''Snoop has banked over £5 million since he landed the deal.

''It's easy money and the adverts have proved a hit with audiences.

''Snoop is a legendary character so the negotiation took time and plenty of cash.''

Just Eat is also said to have received a ''massive boost'' in interest and exposure thanks to the ad campaign.

The source said: ''Having him on board has not only driven sales, it's given the brand a massive boost.

''People have been going mad for it on social media, it's easily Just Eat's most successful advert.''