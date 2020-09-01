Rap legend Snoop Dogg has launched his own gin brand called INDOGGO Gin
Snoop Dogg is set to launch his own gin brand.
The 48-year-old rap star - who released his iconic single 'Gin and Juice' back in 1994 - has entered the spirits market with INDOGGO Gin.
He said: ''I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!
''When I wrote 'Gin & Juice' back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G.''
Snoop's new brand is said to be influenced by a ''laid-back California style'' and he thinks it's completely unique in the drinks market.
He told People magazine: ''It tastes different from any other gin in the world. We call it juicy and laid-back.''
INDOGGO gin will initially launch in California later this year, before being rolled out across the US in 2021.
Meanwhile, Snoop has reportedly earned more than £5 million since he landed a Just Eat advertising deal.
The rap star's partnership with the takeaway company has proven to be a case of ''easy money'' for Snoop, according to an insider.
The source explained: ''Snoop has banked over £5 million since he landed the deal.
''It's easy money and the adverts have proved a hit with audiences.
''Snoop is a legendary character so the negotiation took time and plenty of cash.''
Just Eat is also said to have received a ''massive boost'' in interest and exposure thanks to the ad campaign.
The source said: ''Having him on board has not only driven sales, it's given the brand a massive boost.
''People have been going mad for it on social media, it's easily Just Eat's most successful advert.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
In this cheesy flick, rapper extraordinaire Snoop Dogg simply barks up the wrong tree....
Airplane! is the quintessential masterpiece of all airborne spoof films, and while numerous films have...