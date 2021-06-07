Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a strategic consultant.

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker will be working at the record label in a newly-created role as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, which will see him work across their executive team and artist roster, with an “immediate focus” on A&R and creative development.

Snoop is thrilled to have been offered the chance to work with the label, who he hailed as the “holy grail of hip-hop”.

He said in a video announcement: “Now, you may wonder why, so late in my career, would I wanna work for Def Jam Records.

“Well lemme tell ya, as a young rapper, Def Jam was the holy grail of hip-hop.”

After reflecting on the label’s legacy of great music as clips of artists including Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys and Ludcaris played, Snoop has vowed to give their current roster the benefit of his “wisdom and guidance”.

He added: “So when I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.”

The label – which boasts artists including Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber and Big Sean – are delighted to have Snoop on board and working with them from Los Angeles.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of UMG, which owns Def Jam, said, “We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam”.

Jeff Harleston, Interim CEO, Def Jam and General Counsel, EVP Business & Legal Affairs, UMG added: “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know.

“Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”