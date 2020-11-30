Rap legend Snoop Dogg turned his hand to boxing commentary over the weekend.
Snoop Dogg turned his hand to boxing commentary on Saturday night (28.11.20).
The 49-year-old rap star featured on the commentary of the much-hyped bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Snoop kept viewers entertained with his humorous comments.
During the pay-per-view event, he joked: "This s*** like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.
"'Get your uncle out of it, get him out! Meet me in the backyard, I'm tired of this s***.'"
Snoop openly supported Jones Jr during the fight, rather than seeking to be impartial in his role as a commentator.
But the rap star's efforts were still widely praised on social media, with basketball legend LeBron James hailing Snoop on Twitter.
He said on the micro-blogging platform: "My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ (sic)"
Meanwhile, Snoop previously insisted that in spite of his success, he's determined to remain humble.
The rapper - who released his debut album, 'Doggystyle', in 1993 - shared: "I never forget where I came from.
"I remember eating a bowl of Wheaties and sharing hot dogs with my brothers, taking baths with my cousin. Not really having much, wearing hand-me-down clothes from my cousin. Waiting to get his clothes that he couldn't fit no more.
"You know those things inspired me to do what I'm doing now. And once I made it, I always had that reflection in my mind to go back. And I always wanted to help those who couldn't help themselves because I was in a position to help."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
In this cheesy flick, rapper extraordinaire Snoop Dogg simply barks up the wrong tree....
Airplane! is the quintessential masterpiece of all airborne spoof films, and while numerous films have...