Snoop Dogg announces new rescheduled 2022 tour dates following the release of his single, 'CEO'.
Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his UK and Ireland leg of his 'I Wanna Thank Me Tour' again.
The hip-hop legend had to delay his run of dates three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snoop will now play Glasgow on March 2, 2022, before heading to London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, and Dublin, Kerry, and Belfast.
Original tickets remain valid for the new dates and general tickets go on sale at 9am on March 31.
The 25th-anniversary tour - which is named after the music star's 2019 LP - will see Snoop joined by special guests Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Versatile, Oble Trice and D12.
The tour update comes after the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker released his new single, 'CEO', on which he boasts about his success.
The promo for the track sees Snoop dancing around a bottle of his new wine, Snoop Cali Rosé.
He said: "We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again - and this time, I was thinking pink.
"I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!"
Snoop Dogg's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates are:
March 2, 2022 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
March 3, 2022 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
March 5, 2022 - Manchester, AO Arena
March 7, 2022 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
March 8, 2022 - London, The O2 Arena
March 9, 2022 - Dublin, 3Arena
March 11, 2022 - Kerry, INEC Arena
March 12, 2022 - Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
In this cheesy flick, rapper extraordinaire Snoop Dogg simply barks up the wrong tree....
Airplane! is the quintessential masterpiece of all airborne spoof films, and while numerous films have...