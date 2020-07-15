Snoop Dogg and DMX are set to have a face-off in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's 'Verzuz' series.

In what is being hailed the battle of the dogs, the hip-hop legends will take part in the next rap battle which can be viewed on Instagram Live or Apple Music on July 22.

Alongside a poster of two dogs promoting the match, Snoop wrote on Instagram: ''ain't got no dogg in this fight ! Yes u do who u got ??? (sic)''

DMX previously challenged Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle.

Speaking of the '99 Problems' hitmaker, he said: ''I rather go against my arch-nemesis.

''You can't go in the basement and play some records?! ... That's what I'm saying. That's why it should be done. It's a celebration. We're celebrating music. He got some hits, too! He can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes,' then I can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes.''

Snoop also wants to battle with Jay.

He said: ''Biggie passed away, and then Nas had it for a minute, and then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for a numerous amount of years.

''This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So, to me, it would be either a Snoop or a Jay-Z because he's been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.''

Whilst 'In Da Club' hitmaker 50 Cent is keen to go up against Snoop.

He has said: ''It would make more sense catalogue wise, me and Snoop, 'cause we could compete every step of the way.

''He got like five, six good duets. The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti.''

However, Jay is yet to take up the offers.

The series sees producers, songwriters and artists go head-to-head in a fierce rap battle, which sees them take it in turns to play a song from a list of 20 from their own repertoires.