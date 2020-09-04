Slipknot were the big winners at the Heavy Music Awards 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual music awards ceremony - which honours the best across the heavy music landscape - had to take place virtually, but that didn't stop it being a good night for Slipknot after they took home two prizes including Best International Band as well as Best Album for their 2019 LP, titled 'We Are Not Your Kind'.

Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan said in an acceptance speech: ''It only means what it means when it's voted by you, the fans, all round the world.''

Elsewhere, it was also a good night for Sheffield's very own Bring Me The Horizon, who won the Best UK Band prize and frontman Oli Sykes accepted the award on behalf of the band from his home.

Rammstein - who hail from Germany - won the Best Live Band award for the series of stadium shows they completed in 2019.

In a video message, they shared: ''It's always special to receive recognition for doing something you believe in, and when that recognition comes straight from the fans, it means a great deal.''

Whilst Don Broco won Best Video - a new category for 2020 - for their music video for 'Action' and praised the video's director Benjamin Roberds as well as their producer Katie Gregg.

They said: ''We've made six videos in total with them, and by far it's been the best experience we've ever had making music videos.''

Nova Twins took home the Best British Breakthrough prize.

Amy Love said: ''It's so incredible for us, especially as women of colour, winning these rock awards, because you don't see it that often. Let's keep pushing forward, keep diversifying the space - there's room for everybody.''

Whilst bandmate Georgia South added in their acceptance speech: ''It feels like a win for the whole community of POC alternative fans, the LGBT community, any minority group that feels that the doors were not open for them - this is another door open for us all.''

An abridged list of winners at the Heavy Music Awards are as follows:

Best Album - Slipknot, 'We Are Not Your Kind'

Best Video - Don Broco, 'Action'

Best Festival - Download Festival

Best Producer - Catherine Marks

Best UK Breakthrough Band - Nova Twins

Best International Breakthrough Band - Subfrantic

Best International Band - Slipknot

Best Live Band - Rammstein

Best UK Band - Bring Me The Horizon