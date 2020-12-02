Slipknot's Knotfest Japan festival has been pushed back again to 2022, due to the "ongoing situation with coronavirus".

Earlier this year, Corey Taylor and co were forced to cancel their Asia tour - which included their two-day Knotfest festival in Tokyo, Japan, which was due to begin on March 20, as well as shows in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila - because of the global health crisis.

New dates were set for January 10 and January 11, at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe.

However, out of "concern for the safety of the fans", the artists taking part and the crew, the heavy metallers have decided to push back the shows to April 2022.

A statement from the band and their Japanese promoter Hayashi International Promotion reads: “As a result of the ongoing situation with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and around the world, after thorough discussions with Knotfest organizers and Slipknot’s concern for the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of Knotfest Japan 2020 scheduled for January 10, 2021 and January 11, 2021 at Makuhari Messe.

“We understand a second postponement is difficult news. Slipknot, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused the fans that have been looking forward to the event.

“The new show dates are as follows: Knotfest Japan 2022 Roadshow: April 9 (Saturday) 2022 / Festival: April 10 (Sunday) 2022 Venue: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 9-11.

“For people who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For people who wish to receive a refund, ticket refunds will be available between 10am on December 2 (Wednesday) 2020 and 11:59pm January 12 (Tuesday) 2021. (sic)"