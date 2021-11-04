Slipknot had to pause their performance after fans built a bonfire in the middle of a mosh pit.

Firefighters had to literally 'Snuff' out the blaze at Corey Taylor and co's Phoenix gig at the Ak-Chin Pavilion ​as part of their Knotfest Roadshow run on Tuesday (02.11.21), while they were performing 'All Out Life'.

According to various reports, the heavy metal icons had to halt their set for around 30 minutes as the fire was tackled, meaning they had to ditch fan-favourites 'Duallity' and 'Spit it Out'.

Various clips of footage shot by attendees shared on social media from the outdoor concert showed audience members had put folding camping chairs on the fire as they moshed around the inferno.

Corey and his bandmates have not commented on the incident at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the frontman is back on form after battling COVID-19 in the summer.

The 'Before I Forget' rocker was forced to cancel his appearance at the Astronomicon convention in Michigan in August, after coming down with the respiratory virus.

The 47-year-old star admitted he was feeling "very, very sick" at the time and was gutted to have to pull out of his planned engagement.

He wrote on the Astronomicon Facebook page: “I wish I had better news.

"I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.”

The 'Wait and Bleed' star caught coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

He added: “I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it [feels like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Corey has been vocal about the importance of getting jabbed against the virus, and previously branded anyone who attends a concert knowing they are "going to put people at risk" of catching COVID-19 a "f*****’ a******".

He also slammed anti-vaxxers who think having the coronavirus jab is like "signing a deal with the devil".