Slipknot have postponed Knotfest at Sea indefinitely.

Corey Taylor and co have been forced to abandon the cruise, which had already been moved from this summer to August 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, due to ''unforeseen scheduling factors''.

In a statement, the 'Wait and Bleed' rockers said ''there are no immediate plans for Knotfest at Sea''.

However, they ''do hope to get together again in the future''.

They wrote: ''We previously shared that Knotfest At Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021.

''Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest at Sea for the foreseeable future. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the Knotfest at Sea community, this decision was not made easily.''

Ticketholders will be able to obtain a full refund.

Earlier this year, Slipknot were forced to cancel their Asia tour - which included their two-day Knotfest festival in Tokyo, Japan, and was due to begin on March 20, as well as shows in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila - because of the global health crisis.

Corey insisted it ''was the only responsible decision that could be made'' to ensure the safety of fans, their crew and everyone involved in putting on their gigs.

The 'Pyschosocial' group promised to bring Knotsfest back to Asia ''very soon'' and they have since rescheduled the dates for January 2021.

They wrote at the time: ''In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.

''While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first.

''Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.

''Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.''

Slipknot's 2021 tour dates are:

January 10, Tokyo, Japan, Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba

January 11, Tokyo, Japan, Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba

January 13, Singapore, Singapore Rockfest

January 15, Manila, Philippines, Amoranto Stadium

January 17, Jakarta, Indonesia, Hammersonic Festival