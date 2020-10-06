Sleeper have announced 'The Lost Album' of previously unheard material.



The Britpop band - who split in 1998 before making a comeback with last year's album 'The Modern Age' - have teased fans and officially announced their next project.



Alongside a video featuring a spinning tape wheel with the words "COMING SOON" over the top, the Twitter post simply read: "Sleeper. The Lost Album. 9.10.20"



When one fan asked whether the collection would be made up of new recordings or "remixes of tracks" not featured on their first three LPs, they replied: "All. Brand. New."



The announcement and confirmed release date for the collection - which drops on Friday (09.10.20) - comes after Sleeper shared a number of snaps featuring musical instruments and some discs.



Sleeper released three albums and were featured on the soundtrack to cult film ‘Trainspotting’ before their split, and frontwoman Louise Wener said it was her sister’s stage four cancer diagnoses in 2017 that led her to wanting to reunite the group.



She said: “Actually, it was a very sad thing. My sister got ill in 2017, and part of my reaction to that was that I wanted to do something life affirming and out of my comfort zone, and I thought, maybe it’s my last chance to play with my band again. So I had a mad impulse to do it.”



And the ‘Sale of the Century’ singer - who is married to Sleeper drummer Andy MacLure - says it was “nerve-wracking” picking up her guitar for the first time in years.



She added: “It was quite nerve wracking. We didn’t know how it was going to be, how it was going to sound. We didn’t know if we could still do it and it took a while for everyone to get their mojo back.



“There was a moment when it was dreadful … I couldn’t play guitar at all, I literally couldn’t bend my fingers to make the chords anymore. But there was a moment that it sounded immense, and everyone was looking at each other saying, this is really good.”