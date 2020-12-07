Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods are exactly what Britain needs right now - an old-school attitude with a new-school sensibility. They've just dropped another low budget music video, this time for their new song 'Shortcummings' which hilariously addresses the character of a not-so-popular British MP.
Dominic Cummings is not an unfamiliar name to the people of Britain this year; he's the recently resigned Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a man who caused a scandal in May 2020 when he breached lockdown rules in order to make a trip from London to Durham during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, much of the country were rightfully outraged at the hypocrisy, and now Sleaford Mods have expressed their own opinion on the current political climate in 'Shortcummings'
"The arrogance of the privileged generally leads to short, short, short, short, short cummings in a momentary centre stage at the cost of untold human misery and exploitation of public money", frontman Jason Williamson explained.
'Shortcummings' is only the second track to be released ahead of the electronic punk band's eleventh studio album 'Spare Ribs'. They dropped the single 'Mork n Mindy' earlier this year, featuring rising indie star Bill Nomates. Both videos have been unapologetically simple in their delivery, but who needs elaborate backdrops when you're oozing pure talent without the help of visual aids?
'Spare Ribs' will be released on January 15th 2021 through Rough Trade Records.
