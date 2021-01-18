Sleaford Mods have hit out at artists like Stormzy who use religious quotes in their music.
Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson has criticised Stormzy for the religious references in his lyrics.
The punk duo - which also includes Andrew Fearn - slammed the use of the hook 'One time for the Lord?' from the Grime megastar's hit 'Blinded By Your Grace' on their latest album's title track, 'Spare Ribs'.
Jason raps: 'One time for the Lord? My a**!'
And the 'Big Burt' star has elaborated on why he's not a fan of artists talking religion in music.
He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "The older I get, the more I see what people appreciate from religion as a good thing.
"People believe in religion as gateway to wisdom that they don't get from what's around them.
"That's great, but religion also reinforces the idea of rule, patriotism and fear.
"So, having religious quotes in songs? I'm just not sure about it.
"I can't see how that benefits people and it dulls the senses.
"The reality of it just isn't there, for me, and our line is an attack on that."
The outspoken rocker has previously mocked the likes of Kasabian and Blur’s Alex James, and recently admitted he doesn’t mind when his own critics hit out.
He said: “Oh God, loads. Ten bob billionaire, poseur, fake working class . . . the usual crap. You can attribute my outpourings to jealousy and bitterness, but it’s all part of the game.”
Sleaford Mods previously accused Noel Gallagher of selling out, prompting the former Oasis rocker to hit back with a “brilliant” tirade, describing the band as “just two guys, one clearly mentally ill, who’s just shouting ... about f****** cider and f****** s*** chicken”.
Jason said of Noel’s rant: “That was brilliant. He also compared me to the Brown Bottle from Viz comic. I felt like he really got it.”
