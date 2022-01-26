Slash thinks touring during the pandemic helped restore GUNS N' ROSES' "communal passion for music".

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' guitarist has opened up on the legendary group's US tour last year, which saw them hit the road under strict protocols including "no after-parties" and much more.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "On stage it was incredible, the audience had this crazy energy.

"The effect on the group as a whole were super positive and our relationships.

"No after-parties, no record execs, no celebrations - and frankly it showed on stage. The crisis restored our communal passion for music. We've never enjoyed playing music so much."

The 56-year-old musician admitted it was the kind of tour he could never have imagined during the 'Welcome To The Jungle' band's early years.

He added: "All of our entourage wore masks, there was never any contact with the outside world. No one was invited to the concerts, there were no after-parties.

"We would go straight from the hotel to the venue and back to the hotel until it was time to travel to the next town.

"If you told me that in the '80s I wouldn't have believed you."

Meanwhile, Slash - who is set to release a new album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators in February - will put "similar" measures in place when they tour to support the record, with GNR's approach becoming the new normal.

He explained: "I think it was a little glimpse of what's to come.

"I think we are going to have to live with the virus and adapt to it. With the Conspirators we have a similar protocol."

Meanwhile, he previously said his upcoming fourth LP with the Conspirators is "the best" they've done to date.

He teased: "I think the record itself is probably the best one we've done so far. We're showing no signs of slowing down."