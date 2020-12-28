Slash has teased a new Guns N' Roses album for 2021.

The 55-year-old rocker is hopeful he will drop two new albums in the new year, one with the 80s rock band and another with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

He told Cleveland.com: “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year – from both camps, I guess. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

Slash says he has already written 20 songs for The Conspirators that are ready to be recorded for next year.

He continued: “We did a week of initial pre-production [on the Conspirators’ new album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year. I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff.”

The 'November Rain' hitmaker has also penned records with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan for their upcoming album.

He added: “And prior to that, Duff and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around.”

Meanwhile, Slash has revealed he kept himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by writing new music for Guns 'N Roses and he's also been jamming with his bandmates Axl Rose and McKagan, separately.

He told Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott: "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.

“I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I'm] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot."