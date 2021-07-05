Slash is celebrating 15 years of sobriety.

The GUNS N' ROSES legend's long-time partner, Meegan Hodges, took to Instagram to congratulate her man on the incredible achievement and hailed the 55-year-old rocker "sexy and sober".

Alongside a snap of the guitar god and punk fashion stylist Jimmy Webb, she wrote: "Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! 'An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything.' (wise words someone said) I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back! #recovery #youaresexyandsober #strength #bestmanyoucanbe #slash #happy4thofjuly (sic)."

Slash previously admitted he fell "really hard into music" to cope with getting sober.

The musician decided to get sober in 2006 and he's grateful he had his songwriting to keep him going through the tough time and his children.

Speaking in 2018, the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmaker - who has London, 18, and Cash, 17, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar - said: "It's a tough one. I was really fortunate to have been able to get through it the way that I did, in that when I finally came to terms with it, I really came to a point where I just didn't want to do it anymore. I haven't felt the inclination since then. It was a very definitive moment where I was just like, 'I'm done. It's not fun anymore.' Any time that I've thought about it since then, it always brings back negative feelings and emotions. I fell really hard into music when that time came, and for a lot of people, that's hard to do. Getting sober makes some people feel out of touch with their creativity; they feel like they needed the chemicals to make that happen.

"When I first came out of it, I just dived into music and that really saved me. That, and having kids. The only advice I can give to anybody is really being honest with yourself in coming to terms with it, because nobody can help anyone get their act together and get clean, except for themselves. It really is something that if you want to do it, you have to be committed and feel strongly about doing it. It's really not easy at all."