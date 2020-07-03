Slash is keeping busy working on new GUNS N' ROSES music in lockdown.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers' guitarist has revealed he's using his time amid the coronavirus pandemic to continue penning new material for the band's long-awaited new album, and he's also been jamming with his bandmates Axl Rose and Duff Mckagan, separately.

He told Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott: ''I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.

''I've been jamming with Duff [McKagan, Gun N' Roses bassist] and I've been jamming with Axl [Rose, Gun N' Roses singer], and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I'm] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot.''

The 'Paradise City' hitmaker also admitted it's ''frustrating'' not being able to play shows after their tour was cancelled this year as a result of the pandemic.

He said: ''We would be on the road right now,.

The whole [Gun N' Roses] tour from March all the way through September is obviously cancelled until next year, and even then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating.''

Sadly the rock legend's cat had to be put down recently, and the 54-year-old musician - who has sons Cash, 16, London, 17, with his ex-wife Perla Ferrar - admitted it's a ''blessing'' that he was able to be at home to deal with it.

However, he's hated having to do housework for the past few months.

He added: ''I had a cat who was really sick, and it was sort of a blessing that I was home to be there for her the whole time that she was sick.

''And I had to put her down, actually, a few days ago. But it would have been horrible if I had been gone and Meegan [Hodges, Slash's girlfriend] was left to deal with it all on her own. So there was somewhat of a blessing there. And it's been good to be with the kids and just to sort of be around. So those are the small blessings.

''So I try not to complain; I just sort of deal with it. The frustrating part about it was being home and doing nothing but housework for a couple of months.''