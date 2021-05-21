Skepta loves to use charcoal face masks.

The 38-year-old rapper likes to treat his skin after a "heavy week" by indulging in a facial that lifts his face and leaves him with smooth skin.

He told British Vogue: "I love a charcoal face mask once in a while – when my face has had a heavy week and it is looking unlevelled. I like to get a facial – I see Nichola Joss. She’s great."

However, Skepta usually keeps his skincare routine simple by opting for black soap from Nigeria to wash his face in the morning with cold water and moisturises with shea butter.

He continued: "I go to Nigeria a lot so I always like to collect a couple of bars of black soap and a couple of tubs of shea butter. I’ll just use cold water with black soap. And then I moisturise my face with shea butter – I don’t know what it is about the combination of the two but it just locks everything in. I also drink as much water as I can."

The 'That's Not Me' hitmaker - who is the face of Diesel’s Sound of the Brave fragrance for men - believes that a fresh smelling fragrance is the "final piece of the puzzle" when he gets ready in the morning.

Asked about his favourite fragrance, he said: "Sound of the Brave by Diesel – I like fresh smells. I like the smell of a newly cleaned kitchen and the smell of lemon. And it has the lemon smell in there, as well as lavender, and it also has bison grass as a top note. It’s just one of those smells that makes you smell cleaner, it complements that time when you get out of the shower and put on deodorant, like the final piece of the puzzle."