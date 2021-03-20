Skepta has suggested that his work on producer JAE5’s new song 'Dimension' will be among his final tracks and revealed he will not record any new music in 2021.
Skepta has hinted at his retirement from music.
The 38-year-old rapper suggested that his work on producer JAE5’s new song 'Dimension' will be among his final tracks and revealed he will not record any new music in 2021.
He wrote on Instagram: "This Jae5 song/video featuring REMA and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana. I have one more song with Bando & L’s that we also recorded in 2020 – after we drop that I’m out ...
"Any verses of mine you hear this year were all recorded last year. I’ve stopped recording 2021."
Skepta's last solo album was 2019’s ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, while he joined Chip and D Block Europe rapper Young Adz for a collaborative album called ‘Insomnia' in 2020.
The news will come as a surprise to fans after Skepta revealed last year that he was working on a new album.
Speaking on Instagram Live in May, he said: "I'm making my album now, you get me, before I stop. I'm making my album now before I stop banging out all the beats."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.