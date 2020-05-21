Sleet Ulrich quit 'Riverdale' because he was ''bored''.

The 50-year-old actor - who plays FP Jones in the CW show - announced in February that he is stepping down from the role after season four and after being quizzed by fans as to the reasons behind his departure, he gave a blunt answer.

Asked during an Instagram Live with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, he said: ''I'm leaving 'Riverdale' because I got bored creatively.''

He then laughed and added: ''How's that? It's the most honest answer.''

When Skeet announced his departure from the programme, he admitted he was looking for new creative opportunities.

He said in a statement: ''I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.''

Just minutes later, Marisol Nichols confirmed she would cease playing Hermione Lodge on the show after the fourth season.

She shared: ''I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.''

Their exits were confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who thanked the duo for their ''incredible work''.

He said: ''Part of life in 'Riverdale' - and part of growing up - is saying goodbye to people. I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavours. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in 'Riverdale.'''