Paul McCartney has unveiled a new video for his song ‘Find My Way’ featuring Beck; a track remixed for the release of his latest album ‘McCartney III Imagined’. And it’s Paul the way you haven’t seen him… For a long, long time.
Using some seriously impressive technology, Hyperreal Digital has transformed the 79-year-old musician back into his Beatles-era self in this retro video, and if seeing Paul McCartney in his 20s isn’t disconcerting enough, watching him turn out to be a deepfake portrayed by Beck is even wilder.
Originally released on his eighteenth solo album ‘McCartney III’, the song and all the others from the record were given makeovers by various collaborators for the remix rendition released earlier this year. Beck marked his very first collaboration with McCartney on ‘Find My Way,’ with St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme and Anderson .Paak being among the other guest artists.
