The Beatles' company banked over £50 million last year.

Apple Corps Limited's annual accounts showed a turnover of £50,244,899 for the 12 months ending in January, the equivalent of £137,657 a day, despite the group having gone their separate ways more than 50 years ago.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, of the figure, surviving members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, along with John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono and George Harrison's widow Olivia, received £6.1 million each.

This was made up of £1,417,000 in dividends and £4,719,500 in “connection with the provision of promotional services and name and likeness rights”.

Apple Corps' figures also showed they made a pre-tax profit of £8,606,191.

A large chunk of the money comes from Las Vegas stage show 'Love', a joint venture with Cirque du Soleil.

The figures are a huge growth on the previous year, when turnover was £36.5 million with a pre-tax profit of £5.5 million, and shares to Paul, Ringo, Yoko and Olivia were £3,685,000.

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Paul recently admitted he was thankful he reunited with John before he was shot dead in 1980, a decade after the group's difficult split.

Speaking to John and Yoko's son, Sean Ono Lennon for BBC Radio 2, he said: “I always say to people, one of the great things for me was that after all The Beatles rubbish and all the arguing and the business, you know, business differences really … that even after all of that, I’m so happy that I got it back together with your dad.

“It really, really would have been a heartache to me if we hadn’t have reunited. It was so lovely too that we did and it really gives me sort of strength to know that.”