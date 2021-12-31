St. Vincent has opened up about working with her hero, Sir Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul McCartney has been hailed "absolutely charming and genius" by St. Vincent.
The Beatles legend asked the 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - to feature on a remix of his song ‘Women and Wives’ for the 'McCartney III Imagined' compilation this year, which boasts new versions of the songs from the third self-titled LP in the trilogy.
And the 'Pay Your Way In Pain' musician has revealed what it was like working with the 79-year-old music icon.
She told Nashville's Tennessean: "He's absolutely charming and absolutely genius.
"I guess you could call it a milestone but not even because it's so out of this planet. It's one of those things where you go, 'Oh man. I made a lot of mistakes but I must've done something right somewhere if Paul McCartney is calling me.'"
Vincent also revealed she found it "inspiring" how The Beatles were able to take a "good idea" and "hash it out and make it great", as documented in the Peter Jackson-helmed Disney+ docuseries, 'The Beatles: Get Back'.
She added: "Of course, I saw the Beatles doc but what I loved about it so much was ... I think a lot of people who don't make music think about it as magic — and it absolutely is.
"But I found it so refreshing to watch how they could come in with a good idea and hash it out and make it great. That was the most inspiring thing about it."
Meanwhile, despite being "Beatles all the way", the Grammy-winning artist revealed she fell "deep" in love with The Rolling Stones while making her most recent LP, 'Daddy's Home'.
She told the publication: "That's another band that I feel into that trap as a kid — Beatles or Stones? And I was Beatles all the way. I always liked the Stones, but I started loving the Stones in a deep way making 'Daddy's Home.'"
