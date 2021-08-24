Sir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book.

The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in 'The Lyrics', which is set to be published on November 2, 2021.

The 'Let it Be' hitmaker's handwritten lyrics were discovered in his notebooks, and date back to the early 1960s.

The book includes lyric sheets, unseen personal photographs, drafts and drawings.

McCartney has also provided commentary to give fans an inside look at his creative process.

What's more, the 'Helter Skelter' rocker has teamed up with the British Library, which will host a free display, entitled 'Paul McCartney: The Lyrics', between November 5, 2021, and March 12, 2022.

Spanning his storied six-decade career, the exhibit will feature previously unseen lyrics from his personal archive from his time in the iconic Liverpool band, his solo career, and McCartney's stint in Wings.

On the book, which is edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and is described as a "self-portrait", the 'A Hard Day's Night' hitmaker said: "More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life."

'The Lyrics' is available to pre-order now via all major bookstores.

Full list of songs included in 'The Lyrics':

Volume 1

All My Loving

And I Love Her

Another Day

Arrow Through Me

Average Person

Back in the U.S.S.R

Band on the Run

Birthday

Blackbird

Café on the Left Bank

Calico Skies

Can't Buy Me Love

Carry That Weight

Check My Machine

Come and Get It

Coming Up

Confidante

Cook of the House

Country Dreamer

A Day in the Life

Dear Friend

Despite Repeated Warnings

Distractions

Do It Now

Dress Me Up as a Robber

Drive My Car

Eat at Home

Ebony and Ivory

Eight Days a Week

Eleanor Rigby

The End

Fixing a Hole

The Fool on the Hill

For No One

From Me to You

Get Back

Getting Closer

Ghosts of the Past Left Behind

Girls' School

Give Ireland Back to the Irish

Golden Earth Girl

Golden Slumbers

Good Day Sunshine

Goodbye

Got to Get You Into My Life

Great Day

A Hard Day's Night

Helen Wheels

Helter Skelter

Her Majesty

Here, There and Everywhere

Here Today

Hey Jude

Hi, Hi, Hi

Honey Pie

Hope of Deliverance

House of Wax

I Don't Know

I Lost My Little Girl

I Saw Her Standing There

I Wanna Be Your Man

I Want to Hold Your Hand

I Will

I'll Follow the Sun

I'll Get You

I'm Carrying

I'm Down

In Spite of All the Danger

I've Got a Feeling

Jenny Wren

Jet

Junior's Farm

Junk

The Kiss of Venus

Lady Madonna

Let Em In

Let It Be

Let Me Roll It

Live and Let Die

London Town

The Long and Winding Road

Love Me Do

Lovely Rita

Volume 2

Magneto and Titanium Man

Martha My Dear

Maxwell's Silver Hammer

Maybe I'm Amazed

Michelle

Mother Nature's Son

Mrs Vanderbilt

Mull of Kintyre

My Love

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

No More Lonely Nights

The Note You Never Wrote

Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da

Oh Woman, Oh Why

Old Siam, Sir

On My Way to Work

Once Upon a Long Ago

Only Mama Knows

The Other Me

Paperback Writer

Penny Lane

Picasso's Last Words

Pipes of Peace

Please Please Me

Pretty Boys

Pretty Little Head

Put It There

Rocky Raccoon

San Ferry Anne

Say Say Say

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

She Loves You

She's a Woman

She's Given Up Talking

She's Leaving Home

Silly Love Songs

Simple as That

Single Pigeon

Somedays

Spirits of Ancient Egypt

Teddy Boy

Tell Me Who He Is

Temporary Secretary

Things We Said Today

Ticket to Ride

Too Many People

Too Much Rain

Tug of War

Two of Us

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Venus and Mars

Warm and Beautiful

Waterfalls

We All Stand Together

We Can Work It Out

We Got Married

When I'm Sixty-Four

When Winter Comes

Why Don't We Do It in the Road?

With a Little Help From My Friends

Women and Wives

The World Tonight

The World You're Coming Into

Yellow Submarine

Yesterday

You Never Give Me Your Money

You Tell Me

Your Mother Should Know